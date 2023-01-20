DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,549 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

