Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DNLI opened at $29.21 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

