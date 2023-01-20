Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DNLI opened at $29.21 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.48.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.