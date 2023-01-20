Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director David Daniel Cates Sells 288,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$523,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,926,211.60.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DML opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.00. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Denison Mines

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

