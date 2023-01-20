Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €186.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €186.00 ($202.17) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday.

DB1 opened at €165.95 ($180.38) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a 1-year high of €180.00 ($195.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.57.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

