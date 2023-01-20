DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 195.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

