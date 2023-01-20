DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) CEO Acquires $885,336.96 in Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DiamondHead Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $10.07 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.