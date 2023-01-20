Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Up 6.5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.70. 352,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,790,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.