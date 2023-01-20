DNB Markets Downgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

