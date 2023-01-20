DNB Markets Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

