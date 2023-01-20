Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$744.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.