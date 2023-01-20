Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $429.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.24.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $348.85 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $473.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.68.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.