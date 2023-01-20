Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $429.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.24.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
NYSE:DPZ opened at $348.85 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $473.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
