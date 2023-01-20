Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPG. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $726.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 104,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.