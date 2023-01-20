Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of DCT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after buying an additional 1,011,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,680,000 after buying an additional 223,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

