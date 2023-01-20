Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.01) to GBX 1,130 ($13.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185 ($14.46).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 3.1 %
DNLM opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,240.48. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,354 ($16.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 993.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 865.11.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
