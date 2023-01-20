Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS DUOT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 47.78% and a negative return on equity of 359.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
