Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS DUOT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 47.78% and a negative return on equity of 359.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

