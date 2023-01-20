Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 439 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

