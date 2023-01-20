Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

