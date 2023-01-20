Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Volta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VLTA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Volta Stock Performance

Volta stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. Volta Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.81.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Volta had a negative return on equity of 110.38% and a negative net margin of 496.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volta Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volta

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

