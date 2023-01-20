Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $41,520,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.0 %

SWIR opened at $30.99 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

