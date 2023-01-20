Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $323.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

