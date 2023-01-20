Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $54,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

