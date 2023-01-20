Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $87,000 Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on OEC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

