Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $89,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of MAR opened at $161.03 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

