Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

