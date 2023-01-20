Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $100.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

