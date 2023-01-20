Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 120,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE ACRE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.05%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

