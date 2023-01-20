Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,544 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

