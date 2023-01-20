Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 578 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

