Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 627 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

