Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $57,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $55.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

