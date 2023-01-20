Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $83,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,010,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 483,393 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 684,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

