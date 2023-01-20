Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.52.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

