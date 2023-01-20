Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.30.

NYSE:MLM opened at $343.10 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.87 and a 200-day moving average of $340.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

