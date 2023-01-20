Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

