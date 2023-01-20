DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

