DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

