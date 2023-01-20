e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $64.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of ELF opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,572. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

