EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

