Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

