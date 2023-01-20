Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 672,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,544,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.