Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given New €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.65.

Eiffage Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

