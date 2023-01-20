Ellevest Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $172.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

