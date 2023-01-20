Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.