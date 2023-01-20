Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $47.84 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

