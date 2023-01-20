Ellevest Inc. Buys 515 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

