Ellevest Inc. Buys 782 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $185.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.