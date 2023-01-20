Ellevest Inc. Buys 865 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WPC opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

