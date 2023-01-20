Ellevest Inc. Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,080,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

