Ellevest Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

