Ellevest Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

